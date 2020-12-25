Armenia State Revenue Committee: Ban on Turkey imports to take effect on December 31

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia once again reminds that the ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin that are on the list defined in the appendix to a government decision shall be in force in Armenia as of December 31, and for six months.
But this ban on such goods that are imported before December 31 shall not apply only if customs clearance is carried out on these goods before December 31.
This import ban applies to the aforementioned goods of Turkish origin that are imported into Armenia from all countries.