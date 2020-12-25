Armenia State Revenue Committee: Ban on Turkey imports to take effect on December 31

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev announces demobilization of soldiers who were drafted for Karabakh war

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s targeting of journalists

621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Yerevan court denies investigation’s petition to remand Kajaran town mayor in custody

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev trying to reconcile Israel and Turkey?

Israel trying to figure out Biden's policy on Iran

Israel warplanes hit Syria facilities

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 4 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Artsakh Defense Army reports 45 more casualties

Newspaper: Armenia foreign debt reaches $6bn

Russian peacekeepers completing demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan, Karabakh Security Council chief Balasanyan meet?

Khalifa Haftar calls on Libya military to prepare for war against Turkey

Terrorists kill more than 100 people in Ethiopia village

How Armenian father, son from Artsakh’s Hadrut survived 65 days behind enemy lines?

Armenian police colonel released from courtroom

Azerbaijanis destroy panel reading name of Vorotan village of Armenia's Syunik Province

Residents of certain communities of Karabakh won't benefit from lump-sum financial assistance program

Georgia Parliament expresses confidence in new Cabinet

COVID-19 vaccine sent to all EU member states

Residents of Armenia's Tchakaten and Shikahogh villages can't make phone calls, communication tower dismantled

Armenian PM, President discuss current situation in Armenia and security of borderline communities

Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations receives new equipment with Russia's support

Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan

Pope Francis promises to visit Lebanon and South Sudan

Zatulin: "Package plan' most acceptable option for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war

Azerbaijanis are in Armenia's Shurnukh, protests continue in Yerevan for PM Pashinyan's resignation, 24.12.20 digest

Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia

Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg adopts motion condemning actions against Artsakh

UK and EU come to agreement

Zakharova says signing of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh is a major event

Tense situation at Republic Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehending demonstrators

Israel imposing 3rd national quarantine

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief appointed vice-chairman of Investigative Committee

Armenian demonstrator's face bleeding while being apprehended by police

130 lecturers, employees of Armenia's languages and social sciences university demand PM's resignation

Armenia labor and social affairs minister meets with Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center head

Rouhani: End of Karabakh war to have economic benefits for Iran

Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of opposition parties

Armenia President appoints new head of State Protection Service

Russian MP: I'm certain that Vazgen Manukyan is skillful and patriotic

Parents carrying out act of civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)

Zatulin: Russia, US and France supported the "Regions for Status" plan

Armenia police find man wanted by Cyprus law enforcement

Aliyev invites companies of Kazakhstan to restore Nagorno-Karabakh

Investigators declare search against Armenia ex-culture minister and ex-Ambassador to Israel who helped her

Russian Armed Forces General Staff chief: NATO making more provocations near borders of Russia

Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup

Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?

Zatulin: Armenia has to become the Russian Israel in the Caucasus

Russia, Turkey FMs will meet in Sochi and discuss Karabakh

Municipality: All snow-removal equipment in Yerevan worked throughout city (VIDEO)

Armenia among top three countries that love Russia the most

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Turkey’s central bank raises key rate to 17%: Karabakh and Turkish lira

Tehran: Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission to be established early January

California becomes first US state to detect 2 million COVID-19 cases

Demonstrators throw eggs at building of Armenian government during protest

Armenian Ombudsman in Moscow discussing issue of returning prisoners from Azerbaijan

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Armenia Constitutional Court President

Armenian opposition's protest ends, sitting strike continues

Philanthropist Konstantin Ishkhanov joins charity program for Artsakh children

Those demanding Armenia premier Pashinyan’s resignation reach Prosecutor General's Office

Turkey MOD: Military drills with combat shooting held in Eastern Mediterranean

Aliyev, Putin express confidence in development of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation

Armenia deputy police chief: It is not safety of specific person that is protected but the government building

Armenia Police: 69 demonstrators apprehended

Those demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation march to Prosecutor General's Office

Matviyenko: Determination of status of Nagorno-Karabakh requires further negotiations

Opposition’s candidate for PM: Whatever will happen in Armenia it will be done through the people

What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?

Armenia deputy police chief: Prime Minister's order is not a law

China launches antitrust investigation against Alibaba Group

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province

Armenia Ombudsman: Speech by opposition member about solving issues through violence is inadmissible

Armenia premier: There were cases when identification of victims’ bodies was not conducted very accurately

Armenian general's son apprehended

Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus

Rosatom's TVEL fuel company and Armenian Nuclear Power Plant agree on nuclear fuel supply

Police apprehending several citizens outside Armenia government building

US Congress speaks about Trump's corruption scheme

Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification

Armenia village head: Azerbaijanis are in Shurnukh, they are standing in front of 12 houses

Singapore confirms COVID-19 new strain case

Armenia winter conscription to start Friday

Yerevan authorities deliberately not clearing snow from streets?

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested

Citizens block all entrances to Armenia government building

Armenia government donates Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance trucks to Artsakh

702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

More than 480 Armenian refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in past day

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Trump calls for appointing special counsel to investigate November presidential election

Police form human chain in front of Armenia government building

Artak Beglaryan is appointed Artsakh President chief of staff

Trump threatens to retaliate against Iran if Americans are killed in Iraq rocket attacks

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to maintain martial law until at least February