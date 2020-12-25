News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Ban on Turkey imports to take effect on December 31
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Ban on Turkey imports to take effect on December 31
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia once again reminds that the ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin that are on the list defined in the appendix to a government decision shall be in force in Armenia as of December 31, and for six months.

But this ban on such goods that are imported before December 31 shall not apply only if customs clearance is carried out on these goods before December 31.

This import ban applies to the aforementioned goods of Turkish origin that are imported into Armenia from all countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Newspaper: Cargo transportation increases in Armenia
Growth was registered also in cargo transportation by road…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia's new economy minister meets with country's diamond cutters and jewelry makers
The participants of the meeting particularly...
 Yerevan Council of Elders sets property tax privileges
Persons under this category in...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos