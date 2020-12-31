Armenia PM Pashinyan to sign new document with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, says ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member

On November 18, the main traitor announced his 6-month roadmap, according to which he had to resolve important issues for our country in the coming months. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, wrote this on Facebook, and referring to PM Nikol Pashinyan.
"In terms of time, he has implemented about 25%, or a quarter, of his plan. As a result, in the fifty days after the humiliating capitulation statement, the Sotk gold mine, the villages of Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher in the Hadrut region [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway [of Armenia], [Armenia province of] Syunik's key strategic positions kept invincible by volunteer platoons, hydropower plants and other vital facilities, territories and residential districts from Shurnukh and Vorotan villages [of Armenia]—not marked by a tripartite statement—were handed over to the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan].
Within the framework of his 6-month plan, the traitor is going to concede a number of settlements of Lachin [region of Artsakh], about 30 hectares of land from Karahunj [village of Armenia], a number of settlements of Tavush Province [of Armenia] to the enemy.
In the near future, Nikol is going to sign a new document with [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev to legalize the territories he gifted to the Turks [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] by verbal arrangement.
The 6-month plan of the traitor, or the false agenda of organizing [snap parliamentary] elections, is nothing but handing over the homeland to the enemy in parts.
Therefore, the main task of the whole cognizant society is the getting rid of the traitor as soon as possible and the salvation of the Homeland," Saghatelyan added.