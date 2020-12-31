News
Thursday
December 31
Thursday
December 31
Armenia FM has phone talk with Greece colleague
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on their bilateral and regional agenda. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to make efforts to expand and deepen the cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Also, FMs Aivazian and Dendias exchanged views on regional stability and security issues. Touching upon the recent Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Minister Aivazian lauded the respective principled position of Greece, and the humanitarian aid being provided to the people of Artsakh.
