Azerbaijan’s Aliyev threatens Armenia again

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is again threatening Armenia over the visits of the country's officials to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"I was informed that the Armenian Foreign Minister was in Stepanakert [the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh]. Let them not forget about the [recent] war. These visits must stop. We warn you that if such provocative actions are taken, Armenia will regret it even more ... Russia has offered its mediation opportunities to the parties. A delegation of the Russian government representatives, who had recently visited Armenia and Azerbaijan, was mainly discussing these topics. If relations are normalized, then what is the need for such provocative visits? What do they [Armenians] want to show? Therefore, all [such] visits must end," Aliyev said, according to TASS.

He added that if such visits are repeated, "the response will be very tough."