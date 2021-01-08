Armenia MFA Spokesperson's commentary on visa-free travel of citizens of Azerbaijan

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has posted the following on her Facebook page, commenting on the list published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to which the citizens of the included countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia are exempt from the visa requirement.

"The Bishkek Accord on visa-free travel of citizens of CIS countries, signed in Bishkek on October 9, 1992, prescribes the visa-free travel of citizens to their respective territories, an opportunity to regulate those procedures through domestic laws, as well as the jurisdiction to apply restrictions on movement and establish other internal regulations.

Later, the visa-free regime has been revised or replaced with bilateral agreements with several CIS countries.

The legal norms of the aforementioned agreement de facto aren’t in effect for citizens of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in special cases, the entry of citizens of both countries into the Republic of Armenia or Azerbaijan is actually based on special permission, under the direct supervision of competent authorities.

According to part 1 of Article 6 of the Law on Foreigners, the permission of a public administration body authorized by the Government of the Republic of Armenia (Border Guard Service) implementing border control is a condition for entry of foreigners into the Republic of Armenia which is applied for any foreigner, regardless of the visa regime or visa requirement.

The aforementioned information has always been available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia," Naghdalyan wrote.