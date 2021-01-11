News
Monday
January 11
News
Monday
January 11
Armenia lawmaker: Neutral government must be formed before snap parliamentary elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I think that before going for snap parliamentary elections, a neutral government should be organized, and without Nikol Pashinyan's leadership. MP Sofya Hovsepyan, who recently left the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this at a briefing with reporters at the NA Monday, responding to the question whether she also demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

"Naturally, the National Assembly must elect that person as a result of a joint decision of the three political forces and independent MPs [of the NA]. (…). I think that if we want to hold fair, unhindered [parliamentary] elections again, get the people's vote of confidence without exerting any pressure, then an interim government must be formed at this moment," Hovsepyan added.
Հայերեն
