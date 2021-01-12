Armenian cultural figure says TV companies and online media outlets shouldn't provide coverage of PM's sessions

I recommend that all television companies and online media outlets refuse to provide coverage of the so-called Prime Minister's sessions. This is what Armenian cultural figure Gagik Manasyan stated during a meeting held by cultural figures.

“In the past, I asked the television and radio commission if television companies have a right to not provide coverage, and the commission gave an affirmative answer. If the particular television company doesn’t have a contract with the government’s press service, it doesn’t have to provide full coverage of the government’s sessions,” he said.

Manasyan recalled that certain television companies didn’t broadcast the Prime Minister’s speech on New Year’s Eve. “Firstly, we can launch a “forget the traitor” movement. Secondly, we all have friends and acquaintances in the United States who made nearly $70,000,000 in donations to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during the war, and some of those funds were transferred to the state budget, and according to the Ministry of Finance, the funds were spent according to the budget. This means that the funds that were raised for charity were spent for Armenia’s economy and asphalting roads. Those people didn’t pay taxes to the US government for their donations, and the US suffered damages. I call on everyone to urge their friends and relatives in the US to sue Nikol Pashinyan. Even the decision of a court in the smallest village in the US won’t let Pashinyan go to airports or use credit cards. I know that Pashinyan will escape with his family and will face many inconveniences, if there is a court decision,” Manasyan said.