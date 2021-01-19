News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian NGO head: 70-year-old lonely woman dies from frostbite in Armenia's Gyumri
Armenian NGO head: 70-year-old lonely woman dies from frostbite in Armenia's Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

President of Shirak Center NGO Vahan Tumasyan today posted on his Facebook page that a 70-year-old lonely woman died from frostbite in Gyumri today.

“A 70-year-old woman from Gyumri died from frostbite today. Frankly, for me it was a principle to do everything possible to make sure nobody died from frostbite in Gyumri this year, but unfortunately, a citizen died.

The details are being specified. Nobody living at her registered address had addressed us with the request to receive a firewood. There was no electricity consumption code, and she might not have resided at that address.

In any case, Gyumri Municipality buried the woman at the site of the “Shirak” cemetery that is specially designed for deceased people who were homeless and were left out of care,” he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over 60 people killed while cleaning snow in Japan
The state will quickly calculate the necessary amounts and provide help...
 Civilnet: Armenia ex-defense minister adviser charged with money embezzlement
Galstyan was charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale...
 15 people killed in India under wheels of truck
The incident allegedly occurred after the truck driver lost control...
 Samsung Electronics vice president sentenced to 2.5 years for bribery
Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in 2017...
 Missing resident of Armenia’s Kotayk is found dead in Aragatsotn canal
A report on the incident is being prepared…
 Armenian police detain person who robbed money from parents of deceased soldier through deception
Police officers of Hrazdan succeeded in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos