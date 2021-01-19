Armenian NGO head: 70-year-old lonely woman dies from frostbite in Armenia's Gyumri

President of Shirak Center NGO Vahan Tumasyan today posted on his Facebook page that a 70-year-old lonely woman died from frostbite in Gyumri today.
“A 70-year-old woman from Gyumri died from frostbite today. Frankly, for me it was a principle to do everything possible to make sure nobody died from frostbite in Gyumri this year, but unfortunately, a citizen died.
The details are being specified. Nobody living at her registered address had addressed us with the request to receive a firewood. There was no electricity consumption code, and she might not have resided at that address.
In any case, Gyumri Municipality buried the woman at the site of the “Shirak” cemetery that is specially designed for deceased people who were homeless and were left out of care,” he wrote.