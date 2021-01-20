Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found during Tuesday search

As a result of search operations yesterday, the body of a fallen soldier was found in Jabrayil, and a forensic medical examination has been ordered to identify him. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Wednesday morning.
"No search activities will be carried out today, as it is a day of mourning in Azerbaijan—Black January, or Bloody January. Besides, unfavorable weather conditions would make the work unproductive," Tadevosyan added.
According to him, the bodies of a total of 1,247 fallen servicemen and civilians have been found so far.