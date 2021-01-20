News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Body of missing soldier son of man who broke Armenia MOD gates is found
Body of missing soldier son of man who broke Armenia MOD gates is found
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The body of the missing soldier son of Gurgen Vardanyan, who broke the gates of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia with a car on January 10, has been found. Vardanyan's lawyer Karen Stepanyan said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parents of missing serviceman Gor Vardanyan had given a DNA test in December, but it was not before January 15 it was found out that the body retrieved was of their son.

Gor Vardanyan was laid to rest on January 17.

Gurgen Vardanyan was detained for breaking the MOD gates, but then was released. He has been charged under the Criminal Code articles on illegally entering a military unit or other specially guarded military area, and hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon or objects used as a weapon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Shushi of Artsakh is proposed to be declared 2022 cultural capital of Turkic world
During a meeting between the Azerbaijani president and the secretary general of the Turkic Council…
 Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is the leader who can continue the talks
There is a consensus within the team…
 Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found during Tuesday search
No search operations will be conducted on Wednesday…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling bloc MP on Lavrov statement about captives - It is kept secret
The people of Gyumri and the people I communicate with tell me the opposite…
 Armenia Ombudsman on publication of number of Armenian side's POWs
The Armenian government official announced...
 Armenian MP: Online discussions cause harm to process of finding missing persons and returning POWs
According to him, people are constantly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos