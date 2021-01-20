Body of missing soldier son of man who broke Armenia MOD gates is found

YEREVAN. – The body of the missing soldier son of Gurgen Vardanyan, who broke the gates of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia with a car on January 10, has been found. Vardanyan's lawyer Karen Stepanyan said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parents of missing serviceman Gor Vardanyan had given a DNA test in December, but it was not before January 15 it was found out that the body retrieved was of their son.
Gor Vardanyan was laid to rest on January 17.
Gurgen Vardanyan was detained for breaking the MOD gates, but then was released. He has been charged under the Criminal Code articles on illegally entering a military unit or other specially guarded military area, and hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon or objects used as a weapon.