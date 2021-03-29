News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian opposition MP: Nikol Pashinyan won't go to snap elections
Armenian opposition MP: Nikol Pashinyan won't go to snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Nikol Pashinyan is so arrogant that he raises the salaries of police officers ensuring his safety, but he doesn’t raise the salaries of those who are fighting for the homeland. This is what deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Gevorg Petrosyan said during a press conference, adding that Pashinyan shouldn’t bribe police officers, but rather always provide them with an opportunity to live a dignified life.

Petrosyan expressed confidence that Nikol Pashinyan will refuse to go to snap elections at the last minute. “I think Nikol Pashinyan will deceive the people and not go to elections. He knows that he doesn’t have great support from informed people,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President: Impossible for one person or political parties to bring country out of current situation
It’s impossible for one person or...
 ARF-D members burn Turkish flag in front of Armenia Security Council building
In one of the interviews that he gave a...
 ARF members demonstrating outside Armenia Security Council
They are protesting against the council chief’s recent statement on Turkey…
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards judge’s petition in army ex-chief's case to Crime Police
The Office received the petition by the Administrative Court judge...
 Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign
Russian presidential spokesman Peskov…
 Movement coordinator: "Turks" attacked my brother, cousin in downtown Yerevan
After the rally…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos