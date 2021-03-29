Armenian opposition MP: Nikol Pashinyan won't go to snap elections

Nikol Pashinyan is so arrogant that he raises the salaries of police officers ensuring his safety, but he doesn’t raise the salaries of those who are fighting for the homeland. This is what deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Gevorg Petrosyan said during a press conference, adding that Pashinyan shouldn’t bribe police officers, but rather always provide them with an opportunity to live a dignified life.
Petrosyan expressed confidence that Nikol Pashinyan will refuse to go to snap elections at the last minute. “I think Nikol Pashinyan will deceive the people and not go to elections. He knows that he doesn’t have great support from informed people,” he added.