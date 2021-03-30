Armen Sarkissian: For Yerevan, relations with Moscow are sort of constant, regardless of who is in power in Armenia

For Yerevan, the relations with Moscow are sort of constant, regardless of who is in power in Armenia and what his or her views on those relations are. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with the Russian RBK TV.

In response to the request to comment on the opinion that the relations between Armenia and Russia have somewhat worsened over the past two years, Sarkissian said the following: “This is more of an evaluation, probably from Moscow or Russia. The prevailing majority of Armenians, including representatives of the Diaspora living in distant countries, agree that Russia is Armenia’s key partner. I believe there are two major factors, including trust and predictability. Our relations need to be comprehensible and deep to the extent that we trust each other 100%. They need to be such that they are absolutely predictable. Unpredictability in such relations is very dangerous in the world today,” Sarkissian said.