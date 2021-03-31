News
Armenia President says June 20 snap parliamentary elections are likely to be held
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In response to Russian RBK TV’s question about snap elections in Armenia, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said the elections might be held.

When asked why he says the elections might be held, Sarkissian said the day will be determined when the relevant processes begin. “The three political parties represented in parliament have agreed that the elections need to be held on June 20, but there has to be a certain process in parliament, including the Prime Minister’s resignation. All the documents need to be on my desk, and after that, the date will be set. According to the current Constitution, the President has the choice to either sign the document or forward it to the Constitutional Court. I can’t sign anything for June 20,” he said, adding that he has pictured and pictures another way out of the political crisis.

“In many countries, the government resigns in such situations, and this leads to the formation of a government of national unity either with or without the participation of political parties and only with the participation of professionals,” Sarkissian said, adding that this government will make decisions on the Constitution and the Electoral Code.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
