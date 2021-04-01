News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft changes to Electoral Code
Armenia National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft changes to Electoral Code
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


At Thursday’s special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, the draft law on amendments and addenda to the Electoral Code was passed in the first reading, and by 83 votes in favor.

The respective debates in the second reading will be held within 24 hours.

The co-authors of this law initiative are Hamazasp Danielyan and Vahagn Hovakimyan from the majority My Step faction, as well as independent MPs Arman Babajanyan and Sergey Bagratyan.

This bill proposes to remove the "rating" electoral system and introduce the electoral system with closed proportional-representation electoral lists.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling party proposes to renounce "rating" electoral system ahead of snap parliamentary elections
All the remaining amendments made to...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission: Local self-government bodies' elections to be postponed to 2021
As far as the elections of local self-government...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission confirms dates of elections of local self-government bodies
During today’s session, the Central...
 Armenia deputy justice minister: Elections can be held during lockdown
Asked what will happen if the sanitary-epidemiological situation...
 CEC: In 2018, over 214 thousand people took part in local government elections
A total of 387 polling stations have been formed for the elections...
 Minister: Local shot callers won't be able to fight for power in Armenia anymore
According to the minister, the struggle for power will...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos