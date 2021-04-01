Armenia National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft changes to Electoral Code

At Thursday’s special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, the draft law on amendments and addenda to the Electoral Code was passed in the first reading, and by 83 votes in favor.
The respective debates in the second reading will be held within 24 hours.
The co-authors of this law initiative are Hamazasp Danielyan and Vahagn Hovakimyan from the majority My Step faction, as well as independent MPs Arman Babajanyan and Sergey Bagratyan.
This bill proposes to remove the "rating" electoral system and introduce the electoral system with closed proportional-representation electoral lists.