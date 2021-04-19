News
Monday
April 19
Armenia MP Sergey Bagratyan prevents citizen's attempt to commit suicide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 5:31 p.m. the National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which a citizen was trying to jump off a bridge in Yerevan, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A firefighting-rescue squad of the Yerevan Rescue Department, an operative group of the National Crisis Management Center and an on-duty psychologist of the Psychological Support Division left for the scene.

Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Sergey Bagratyan prevented the citizen's attempt to commit suicide.
