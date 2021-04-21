News
Putin: Russia played a major role in halting the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is always open for wide interstate cooperation. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared in his message addressed to the Federation Council.

“We consistently support the strengthening and maintenance of the UN’s key role in global affairs and aspire to achieve the settlement of regional conflicts, and we have already done a lot to stabilize the situation in Syria and pave the way for political dialogue in Libya. As you know, Russia played a major role in halting the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
