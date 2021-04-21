News
Wednesday
April 21
News
Residents of Armenia's Shurnukh village egg PM's cars
Residents of Armenia's Shurnukh village egg PM's cars
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A short while ago, Nikol Pashinyan left with his cars and ignored the residents of Shurnukh of Syunik Province who had been standing on the road for a few hours and waiting for the Prime Minister to answer their questions of concern.

The police had formed a wall to let Pashinyan’s column of cars pass. The residents of Shurnukh angrily hit the cars with eggs.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of Shurnukh village Hakob Arshakyan said the villagers had been waiting for Pashinyan on the Kapan-Goris road since morning in order to ask him their questions of concern, including questions about security.

PM Nikol Pashinyan, who on Wednesday visited Syunik Province, was greeted by the residents of Meghri, Agarak, and Kapan towns with insults, and calling him a traitor, a Turk, and a capitulator. Also, Pashinyan could not enter Kajaran because the locals had blocked the motorway leading to this town.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.  And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Nikol Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night. There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly. And on Wednesday, Pashinyan was greeted with insults and protests in Agarak, Meghri, and Kapan towns.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.

Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.
