Catholicos of All Armenians travels to US

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Thursday left for the US on a patriarchal visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, the Catholicos will meet with the diocesan primate and the diocesan council. Karekin II will meet also with the benefactors of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the programs being implemented under their patronage.
Meetings with other individuals and organizations are planned, too, during which the aftermath of the second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war and the respective challenges will be considered.