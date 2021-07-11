Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security, says Erdogan

Ankara and Washington have agreed on the “scope” of how to secure Kabul airport under the control of Turkish forces following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Ahval reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden had discussed the matter with his Turkish counterpart at their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit last month.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan afterwards had said an agreement had been reached without providing further details.

“During discussions with the United States and NATO, we decided on what would be the scope of the mission, what we would accept and not accept,” Erdogan said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi discussed the issue with the U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin earlier this week, according Turkish media reports.

Turkey is seeking financial, political and logistical backing from its NATO allies to run security at the Hamid Karzai airport, key to the continuing operation of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

Turkey has over 500 soldiers in Afghanistan, but Ankara has said it has no plans to commit additional troops.