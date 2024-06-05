EU European External Action Service official visits Armenia’s Yeraskh village, Yeghegnadzor city

The European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) hosted a delegation led by Michael Siebert, the Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation, and the OSCE at the European External Action Service of the European Union (EU).
“Honoured to host Mr. Michael Siebert, Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE. The delegation visited Yeraskh village and the Mission HQ in Yeghegnadzor [city]. Good discussions on EUMA's work and activities on the ground,” EUMA informed on X—formerly Twitter.