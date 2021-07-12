News
Motion filed with court to arrest ex-mayor of Armenia's Meghri
Motion filed with court to arrest ex-mayor of Armenia's Meghri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction is examining the motion that has been submitted to the court to arrest the already former mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan.

Zakaryan’s attorney Yerem Sargsyan told reporters that the court will also consider the lawfulness of Zakaryan’s detention.

Zakaryan, who is already charged with hooliganism, has also been charged with abuse of official powers and incorporation of false information in official documents. Based on the charge, he concealed the fact of citizenship of another state.

Police apprehended Zakaryan by putting on a show — when Zakaryan came to the building of the General Department of Criminal Police in Yerevan to show up to the investigator, only after masked men with rifles laid him on the asphalt and videotaped him was he apprehended.

Zakaryan told his attorney about this, and the police told the attorney that they had allegedly tried to transmit notices to Zakaryan to show up to the investigation body, but it wasn’t possible since nobody as at home. However, according to the attorney, there was always someone at home, and he and his client came to the General Department based on an agreement reached with a top police officer, and the police knew that they were waiting outside.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
