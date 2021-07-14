News
Mayor of Armenia's Goris to not participate in Central Electoral Commission's discussion on motion regarding him
Mayor of Armenia's Goris to not participate in Central Electoral Commission's discussion on motion regarding him
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan has received from the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia a notice to show up to a discussion on a motion regarding him and submitted by the Prosecutor General’s Office, but he isn’t going to show up to the session. This is what Arushanyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“Arush Arushanyan and I don’t want to show up to the Central Electoral Commission tomorrow at 10am to attend the aforementioned session since there is already a decision on the issue concerned, and we don’t want to directly participate in observing the formal procedure.

At the same time, we declare that Arush Arushanyan will properly show up to the investigator whenever there is a call from the body conducting proceedings.

Dear colleagues, we’re not dealing with a legal procedure here. This is exclusively political persecution. Therefore, we don’t deem it worthy to participate in such formal processes. There is no legal system in Armenia.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
