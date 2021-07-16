News
Lukashevich at OSCE: Assistance in future solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue in South Caucasus is required
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

We hope our organization continues to make its contribution to the settlement of regional conflicts through peaceful diplomatic measures, and it has all the tools for this. This is what Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said in his speech at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

“Taking into consideration the difficult situation in the South Caucasus, assistance in the future solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is required. What is important is the normalization of the situation, the solution to sharp humanitarian issues and the creation of preconditions to build a sustainable political and economic future in the region, and the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 and 2021 have shown the way to that,” he stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
