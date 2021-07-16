News
Friday
July 16
European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia
European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Zvartnots International Airport, acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan greeted President of the European Council Charles Michel, who has arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit, as reported the Government of Armenia.

During the visit, Michel will meet with acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which Pashinyan and Michel will make statements summing up their talks for mass media representatives.

The President of the European Council will also meet with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and will visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
