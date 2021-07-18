Armenia's newly elected parliament to hold first session on July 26

The National Assembly of Armenia of the eighth convocation will hold its first session on July 26. This is what former Minister of Justice of Armenia Gevorg Danielyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The National Assembly will hold a session on July 26 since it has nominated a candidate for Prime Minister, the President will sign, and the parliament will start electing the parliamentary speaker, deputy parliamentary speaker, etc.,” he said.

Based on the results of the snap parliamentary elections, Civil Contract Party received 71 mandates, ‘Armenia’ bloc received 29 mandates, and ‘I Have Honor’ bloc received 7 mandates.

Civil Contract Party garnered 658,761 votes (53.91%), ‘Armenia’ bloc garnered 269,481 votes (21.09%), while ‘I Have Honor’ bloc garnered 66,650 votes (5.22%).

There were 21 political parties and 4 blocs running in the snap parliamentary elections. The passing threshold for political parties was 5%, and the one for blocs was 7%.

Yesterday the Constitutional Court of Armenia left the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia o the snap elections of the National Assembly unchanged. Four political parties, including ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs, as well as the opposition Awakening and Homeland of Armenians political parties had applied to the Constitutional Court to challenge the final results of the elections announced by the Central Electoral Commission.