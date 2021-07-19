News
US Embassy in Armenia on Aliyev's statements: Special attention should be paid to final settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As noted in the April 13 Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States believes additional efforts are required to resolve remaining areas of concern. This is noted in the statement of the US Embassy in Armenia, and in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry on the position of the US—as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country—on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that, "There is no more Karabakh conflict."

“Special attention should be paid to the achievement of a final comprehensive and sustainable settlement on the basis of the elements and principles well-known to the sides. We continue to call on the parties to resume high-level political dialogue under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group at the earliest opportunity,” the US Embassy in Yerevan added. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
