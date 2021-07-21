News
OIF head to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I would like to reaffirm to you all solidarity of Francophone community
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) has issued a message congratulating Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his ruling party winning the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.

"For months, the Republic of Armenia has been facing considerable challenges, particularly in terms of security. In this regard, I would like to reaffirm to you all the solidarity of the Francophone community, especially to the Armenian families who are waiting for the return of prisoners of war, missing persons, as well as the bodies of the casualties of the conflict.

Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm the readiness of the International Organization of la Francophonie to promote cooperation between our organization and Armenia, especially in the strengthening the country of law and the French language," the message reads in part.
This text available in   Հայերեն
