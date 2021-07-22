Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss unblocking of transport and economic links in the region

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed the current issues on the Russian-Armenian cooperation in the trade-economic, energy and humanitarian sectors during phone talks.
The Kremlin’s press service reported that the talks were held at the initiative of the Armenian side. “The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed. The topic of unblocking of transport and economic links in the region was also discussed. An agreement was reached in regard to future contacts at different levels,” the press release reads.