Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus
Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underlined the necessity of achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus as soon as possible, IRNA reported.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Saturday, expressing disappointment over killing and wounding several people from the two sides and calling for restraint and peaceful solution of border disputes.

The spokesman announced Iran's readiness to offer any assistance needed to achieve lasting peace.

 

 
