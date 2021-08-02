Coronavirus in Armenia: 2 new deaths

137 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Armenia per day. Armenian News - NEWS.am was informed about this by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of the republic.
In total, on the morning of August 2, 230,476 infected with coronavirus were registered in the country. In fact, 4,600 people are currently being treated (their number decreased by 12 per day). 220,133 people recovered (147 per day), 4,621 patients died (2 people per day).
Also, according to the language of the authorities, “due to other diseases” 1,122 citizens with coronavirus died earlier. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,743.