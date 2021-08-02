Russia's Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

President of Russia Vladimir Putin today congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, as reported the Kremlin’s press service.
“Accept my congratulatory remarks on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.
I hope the activities of your Cabinet will contribute to further development of the friendly and allied Russian-Armenian relations, as well as the strengthening of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus.
As for us, we are ready to continue the constructive dialogue over the current issues on the bilateral and regional agendas and the joint efforts.
I wish you success, as well as good health and welfare,” Putin’s congratulatory telegram reads.