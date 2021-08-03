Armenia Parliament Speaker: Authorities have no intention to restrict activities of journalists in any way

The incumbent authorities have no intention to restrict the activities of the mass media. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan said during today’s special session of the newly elected National Assembly of the eighth convocation.
According to him, the changes regarding the organizing of the work of journalists in parliament are not as much restrictions as much as changes in the system.
“It’s wrong to use the term ‘restriction’ since this is a matter of coordination of activities. For years, journalists have been compelled to run after MPs in the hallways, and there have even been cases when deputies have threatened or hit reporters. This tension was due to the fact that the relations between MPs and journalists weren’t regulated,” Simonyan clarified, adding that there won’t be changes that will lead to the introduction of amendments to the law on mass media.
“There will be special spots for journalists to hold briefings with MPs, and the ruling parliamentary faction is committed to maintaining ties with journalists,” he said.