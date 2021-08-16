News
Fallen, missing Armenian servicemen’s relatives apply to ECtHR regarding Baku 'military trophy park'
Fallen, missing Armenian servicemen’s relatives apply to ECtHR regarding Baku 'military trophy park'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A petition has been submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) on behalf of the six relatives of the Armenian servicemen who have fallen or gone missing in the 44-day war, to declare the opening of the "military trophy park" in the Azerbaijani capital Baku a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), lawyer Karen Tumanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that these relatives believe that the opening of this "park" is an act degrading their national dignity.

Tumanyan said that they petitioned to the ECtHR on the grounds of violations of Articles 3 and 8 of the ECHR.

"We expect that the European supreme court instance will recognize the opening of the ‘trophy park’ as a violation by Azerbaijan. And when the court recognizes a violation, we will figure out what to do after the already made judicial act. The European Court will not consider the issue of removing the ‘park’ or not.

Why did we point out the fact of violation of the right to privacy? As our clients believe that there are scenes of particularly cruelty in the ‘park,’ the photos of which were shown by the leading international media. If the fact of violation of the right to privacy is confirmed taking into account these cruel scenes, then we will find out what can happen," the lawyer added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
