Armenia FM holds phone talks with Georgian counterpart

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Zalkaliani congratulated Mirzoyan on assuming office and the Armenian side on the democratic elections that were held.
The foreign ministers emphasized that the Armenian-Georgian relations are special and friendly-neighborly and expressed willingness to make efforts for further deepening of the mutually beneficial cooperation in the sectors of mutual interest.
During the phone talks, Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Georgian government for its mediation efforts for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, stressed that there are still Armenian prisoners of war and illegally detained in Azerbaijan and added that Armenia anticipates further involvement of international partners to solve the problem with repatriation.
The parties also discussed the situation created as a result of the provocations of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Mirzoyan emphasized that such behavior of Azerbaijan poses a serious threat to security and sustainable development in the region.
The foreign ministers also touched upon the situation created as a result of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and, in this sense, attached importance to the increase of vaccinations and the two countries’ cooperation to overcome the pandemic.