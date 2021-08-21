News
US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to discussions under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The US State Department called on the two countries to “uphold their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

“Continued tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border underscore the fact that only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully.  The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to return as soon as possible to substantive discussions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict,” the US State Department said in response to an inquiry from ARMENPRESS amid regular Azerbaijani attacks at the border.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
