Newspaper: Controversial draft on media to be put on upcoming agenda of Armenia parliament

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The package of controversial amendments to the Law on Mass Media proposed by the pro-government MPs was submitted to the NA [(National Assembly)] yesterday, and will probably be included in the agenda of the [NA] session starting on Monday. Back in February, [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract) Party] members Artur Hovhannisyan, Sargis Khandanyan, Taguhi Ghazaryan, and Vahagn Hovakimyan had proposed banning making reference to anonymous sources.
The draft proposes other restrictions, too, in connection with the financial and other issues of the media [in Armenia].
Meanwhile, the ban on [making reference to] anonymous sources is a return to Soviet journalism and a gross violation of all international conventions, which will not go unanswered by the internationals.