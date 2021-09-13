Iran MFA responds to situation regarding Iranian truck drivers in Armenia's Syunik

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh says relations with neighbors are a priority for Iran and that this is expressed as President Ebrahim Raisi’s fundamental approach to foreign policy, IRNA reports.
“We are trying to use the resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran for regional development, peace and stability, with the participation of all neighbors. In particular, the relations with Armenia, as well as our other neighbors are on the agenda,” Khatibzadeh added.
On Sep. 12, there were reports that Azerbaijani police officers were stopping Iranian truck drivers on the Goris-Kapan road in Syunik Province of Armenia to check their documents and cargo and were demanding AMD 50,000 to let the drivers pass.