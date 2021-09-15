Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Azerbaijani police detained 2 Iranian drivers in Vorotan

Azerbaijani police officers today detained two Iranian drivers in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan road. This is what Deputy Mayor of Goris Karen Kocharyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The information was verified during a conversation with Iranian drivers. Two of them were detained by Azerbaijanis, and their mobile phones are switched off. Their friends are in Vorotan and are waiting for a response. The two drivers entered Nagorno-Karabakh, poured the cement and returned, and for this they were detained,” Kocharyan said.
As reported earlier, according to Para TV’s sources, Azerbaijani police officers had detained two Iranian truck drivers in the Vorotan section of the Goris-Kapan road.