News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Head of Armenia village: The Azerbaijanis tried to advance in direction of Sotk, but our soldiers didn't let them
Head of Armenia village: The Azerbaijanis tried to advance in direction of Sotk, but our soldiers didn't let them
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The adversary [Azerbaijan] fired gunshots with great intensity in the direction of Sotk village and tried to advance, but was thwarted. This is what head of Geghamasar village Hakob Avetyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“At this moment, I can’t say whether the shooting continues or not, but it seems to me that the adversary won’t achieve success. The shootings were with great intensity. They tried to advance in the direction of the military posts of Sotk, but the soldiers managed to not let them advance,” Avetyan stated, adding that even though there were also gunshots fired in the direction of Kut, the situation was calmed down quickly.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia had reported that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have made an attack on the Armenian combat positions deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian Azerbaijani border. After suffering casualties, the adversary was thwarted to the starting positions.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired at the same section in Gegharkunik Province yesterday and the night before that, there was exchange of fire, and only after the response operations of the Armenian side did the firing stop. Yesterday two Armenian soldiers received slight injuries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia human rights activist: Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan is 80 more than the confirmed one
“In the context of...
 Head of Armenia's Norabak village: Azerbaijan has military post that is 2 km from us
“Currently, all the villagers are...
 Armenia MOD: Armenian side has one casualty, few soldiers are injured, exchange of fire is over
As of 2:30 p.m. the exchange of...
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border
There is an exchange of fire…
 Armenia opposition movement staging protest inside MFA building
The members of the Liberation Movement…
 Zakharova on Aliyev's statement and murders of Armenian peaceful civilians
As reported earlier, on Dec. 3...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos