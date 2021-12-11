Peskov: Russia concerned about NATO military equipment transfer via Greece port

Russia is worried about the transfer of NATO military equipment through the Greek port of Alexandroupoli, as well as the concentration of military forces of the alliance and the United States on the territory of Greece. This was stated by the Russian presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, in an English-language interview with Antenna television of Greece.
The conversation was recorded before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on December 8 in Sochi, Russia.
“The problem is very simple. More and more NATO and US soldiers are concentrating on your territory. You are transporting hundreds, thousands of pieces of military equipment through Alexandroupoli and so on. You are opening new bases for NATO, and at the same time NATO calls us an enemy,” Peskov said responding to the journalist’s question as to what Moscow is worried about in the updated agreement on defense cooperation between Greece and the United States.
In response to a reply that Greece is equally concerned about the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems that Russia has supplied to Turkey, Peskov replied that “the S-400 is a defensive system, and what is transported through Alexandroupoli is not defense equipment.”
At the same time, the representative of the Kremlin expressed the opinion that Greece will never be an enemy for Russia, since the Russian Federation treats Greece as a partner country, a friendly country.
At the same time, according to him, Greece’s membership in NATO binds the country with certain obligations.
“And given that the alliance is approaching the borders of Russia, the transfer of equipment cannot but worry,” Peskov emphasized.
“We see a rather hostile, as we understand it, NATO expansion towards our borders, towards Ukraine,” he said.