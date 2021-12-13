Russian and Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA situation

In the context of the negotiations that resumed on Nov. 29, Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with respect to Iran’s nuclear deal.
According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties affirmed their disposition to restore the ‘nuclear deal’ in the principled balanced configuration that was approved by the United Nations Security Council and affirmed that this is the only right path to take to ensure the rights and interests of all the parties to the comprehensive agreements.
The ministers also discussed several current issues on the bilateral and regional agendas.