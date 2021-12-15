News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We reaffirmed with Azerbaijan president agreement on restoration of railway
Armenia's Pashinyan: We reaffirmed with Azerbaijan president agreement on restoration of railway
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

During the trilateral meeting with President Charles Michel of the EU [European] Council and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, we reaffirmed with the president of Azerbaijan the agreement on the restoration of the railway. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia announced this on Facebook.

"According to that, the railway will operate in accordance with the internationally accepted border and customs rules, on the principle of reciprocity, under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries.

Armenia will get access by rail to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

We also agreed to continue the contacts," Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
