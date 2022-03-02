Belarusian banks impose restrictions on operations under sanctions

Leading bank Belarusbank, hit by Western sanctions, says it is operating normally, but there are problems with transactions in a number of foreign services.

"Transactions with individuals of payment cards are carried out in the normal mode. The cards issued by the bank work without restrictions in our country and foreign countries," a statement on the bank's website said on Wednesday.

However, payment and cash withdrawal transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Wallet Pay, Garmin Pay, Huawei Pay and Fitbit Pay services may not be available in the bank's devices at the moment.

Another systemically important bank, Belinvestbank, said it had stopped Visa and Mastercard card transactions abroad. "Transactions with international payment systems Visa and Mastercard cards of our bank have been suspended outside Belarus," said the financial institution. The Bank recommends Belarusians abroad to withdraw cash. To this end, Belinvestbank has abolished fees for cash withdrawal at ATMs in other countries. The cards of these payment systems operate normally in the country.

Under the sanctions, BelVEB Bank, Belarus' leading commercial bank, was one of the first to announce the suspension of lending to individuals. Loans are not granted from February 25, 2022. In addition to consumer loans, no loans are issued for the purchase of housing in the secondary housing market, for the construction of new flats, as well as for subsidized housing. February 25, Belarus's second-larges bank Belagroprombank actually suspended issuing loans under certain programs.

Bank Dabrabyt, also under sanctions, explained that citizens can withdraw cash from ATMs and cash registers of the bank, as well as pay in shops, but transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Wallet Pay and Garmin Pay are not available. The Bank recommends that citizens who are abroad and cannot pay in shops with Bank Dabrabyt cards issue a virtual card in Belgazprombank or BNB bank app.