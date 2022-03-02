News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Belarusian banks impose restrictions on operations under sanctions
Belarusian banks impose restrictions on operations under sanctions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Leading bank Belarusbank, hit by Western sanctions, says it is operating normally, but there are problems with transactions in a number of foreign services.

"Transactions with individuals of payment cards are carried out in the normal mode. The cards issued by the bank work without restrictions in our country and foreign countries," a statement on the bank's website said on Wednesday.

However, payment and cash withdrawal transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Wallet Pay, Garmin Pay, Huawei Pay and Fitbit Pay services may not be available in the bank's devices at the moment.

Another systemically important bank, Belinvestbank, said it had stopped Visa and Mastercard card transactions abroad. "Transactions with international payment systems Visa and Mastercard cards of our bank have been suspended outside Belarus," said the financial institution. The Bank recommends Belarusians abroad to withdraw cash. To this end, Belinvestbank has abolished fees for cash withdrawal at ATMs in other countries. The cards of these payment systems operate normally in the country.

Under the sanctions, BelVEB Bank, Belarus' leading commercial bank, was one of the first to announce the suspension of lending to individuals. Loans are not granted from February 25, 2022. In addition to consumer loans, no loans are issued for the purchase of housing in the secondary housing market, for the construction of new flats, as well as for subsidized housing. February 25, Belarus's second-larges bank Belagroprombank actually suspended issuing loans under certain programs.

Bank Dabrabyt, also under sanctions, explained that citizens can withdraw cash from ATMs and cash registers of the bank, as well as pay in shops, but transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Wallet Pay and Garmin Pay are not available. The Bank recommends that citizens who are abroad and cannot pay in shops with Bank Dabrabyt cards issue a virtual card in Belgazprombank or BNB bank app.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions
Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and the Tether cryptocurrency surged on Monday...
 Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Defence Ministry said that security corridors have been set up for civilians who want to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv...
 Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Earlier Tokayev discussed the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...
 Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday
The Russian delegation in the same composition has already arrived for the negotiations...
 Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties
The official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the casualties of Ukrainian servicemen and...
 UN says more than 874,000 people left Ukraine
She noted that the UNHCR had previously forecast that up to 4 million people could leave Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos