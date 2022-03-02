Russia introduces incentives for IT companies

Employees of Russian IT companies will be able to receive incentives for mortgages and deferment from the army, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.
These and other measures will be used to support the domestic IT industry.
He said domestic IT companies would be exempt from profit tax and inspections by controlling authorities for three years, and they would also be given preferential loans at a rate of no more than 3%.
"The government will also give employees of such companies the opportunity to take out a preferential mortgage, and specialists until they reach the age of 27 will receive deferment from military service for the period of their work in Russian IT-companies," Mishustin said.
The tax incentives will apply to mobile app developers and organizations that implement, install and test domestic solutions. The program of grants for the development of such solutions will be expanded.
The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to promptly prepare the necessary documents to implement the support. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree instructing the government to provide the relevant measures.