Iran threatens US with consequences if nuclear deal fails

The United States will regret the failure of the Iranian nuclear deal, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said, Tasnim News Agency reported.
Tehran's spokesman noted that Iran's strategy of active resistance has already resulted in a victory over Washington's policy of maximum pressure.
"If Vienna talks do not lead to a good deal, current US administration will feel defeated in near future due to lack of timely use of diplomatic opportunities," Shamkhani said.
Representatives from Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and the United States are participating in the talks to work out an agreement under which Iran will give up further nuclear weapons development.