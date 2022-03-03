Putin: Special military operation is proceeding strictly according to schedule

Russian soldiers and officers are acting bravely as real heroes in the operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
His remarks came at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council, TASS reported.
He also added that the special military operation was proceeding strictly according to schedule and according to plan, all the assigned tasks were being solved.
"I would like to say that the special military operation is going strictly in accordance with the schedule, according to the plan. All the assigned tasks are being successfully resolved," the Head of State said and asked Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu to report on this in detail.