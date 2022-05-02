125 people taken to Yerevan police stations

Police have dispatched many forces to the places of peaceful civil disobedience that started Monday morning in Yerevan.
The Public Relations Department of the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that 125 people have been brought to the Yerevan police stations so far. They were apprehended for failing to comply with lawful request of police officers.
Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.
Earlier, NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.