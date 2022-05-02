News
Armenia MFA says there is no discussion, agreement on re-demarcating border with Turkey
Armenia MFA says there is no discussion, agreement on re-demarcating border with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

In response to a media inquiry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informs that there is no discussion or agreement on re-demarcating the country’s border with Turkey.

MFA spokesman Vahan Hunanyan wrote on Facebook that such a matter is not on the agenda.

To note, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had stated that there was an agreement to redefine the border between Armenia and Turkey.

"How will it be done? For example, a joint commission may be set up. They [i.e., Armenia] have decided to set up a joint commission with Azerbaijan," he had said.
