Armenian member of Turkey legislature says he was thrown at ‘table of wolves’

Garo Paylan, the Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, is receiving many threats after submitting a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament.
Paylan told Diken news agency that the female leader of the Turkish nationalist Good Party, Meral Aksener, has targeted him to the Turkish nationalists on Twitter.
"Meral Aksener threw me on the table of wolves," said Garo Paylan, stressing that Aksener could simply have criticizes his bill, but making him a target for nationalists is unacceptable.
Before April 24, the day of Armenian Genocide remembrance, Paylan had tabled a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament, but the latter had not adopted it.