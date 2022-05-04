Dollar goes up, euro also rises in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 454.63/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 3.84 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 478.59 (up by AMD 5.08), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 569.06 (up by AMD 5.66), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.61 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 376.67, AMD 29,324.45 and AMD 16,414.1, respectively.